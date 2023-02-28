The organizers of the investigation into the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines refuse to provide Berlin with information about what happened. This was announced on February 28 by a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction, a member of the committee on climate protection and energy, Steffen Kotre.

“The investigation is not transparent. It is not carried out with the proper pressure,” he stressed in a conversation with TASS.

The federal government is ignoring the fact that Norway, Sweden and Denmark do not share information, Kotret said, while Germany knows that Western states may be behind the blowing up of pipelines.

The interlocutor of the agency also noted the solidarity of the German media with the authorities of the republic.

“The biggest terrorist act against the infrastructure of Germany should have attracted the attention of a huge number of journalists. They should have been conducting journalistic investigations in all directions, but none of this happened, ”the deputy shared.

Interruptions in the operation of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were recorded in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions occurred in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on February 8 published his investigation into sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. It says that US divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated the explosives.

Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine. The US and Norway deny any involvement.

On February 22, the US State Department rejected the results of the investigation into Hersh and his ties to Russia. His conclusions about sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were called a blatant lie by the press secretary of the US department, Ned Price.

It was reported yesterday that Denmark, Germany and Sweden prepared a joint statement of the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN. It states that the investigation into the terrorist attacks on gas pipelines has not been completed and the timing of its completion is not yet known.