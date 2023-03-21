Member of the board of “Memorial” Orlov released under a subscription in the case of discrediting the RF Armed Forces

Member of the Board of the Society “Memorial” (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent and banned by the court) Oleg Orlov was released from the Investigative Committee of Russia on bail. On Tuesday, March 21, reports TASS.

Orlov is accused under part 1 of article 280.3 (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the RF Armed Forces”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the publication, a criminal case was initiated after Orlov made a Facebook page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) a repost of his article, which he published on November 14, 2022 in the French edition of Mediapart. He faces up to three years in prison.

Earlier it became known that the employees of the “Memorial” in Moscow were searched.