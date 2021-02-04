Designer Alexei Korobkov, a member of the Russian Academy of Arts, died in Moscow. This was announced on Thursday, February 4, by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

It is noted that the alleged cause of death was a heart attack. Korobkov felt unwell while exercising in the gym. He died in the building of the Moscow Central Art School, located on Krymsky Val Street. Korobkov was 76 years old.

Aleksey Korobkov worked as Deputy President of the USSR Academy of Arts and organized many exhibitions.

The Russian Academy of Arts is a state academy of sciences in the field of fine arts, architecture and design. It was founded in 1757 and was then called the Imperial Academy of Arts. From 1947 to 1991, it was called the Academy of Arts of the USSR. Since 1997, the institution has been headed by the sculptor Zurab Tsereteli.