Martin van Rooijen succeeds Liane den Haan as the new leader of 50Plus, the party announced on Thursday announced. 50Plus won one seat in the parliamentary elections in March, but lost it after Den Haan left the party in May. Van Rooijen is currently in the Senate. The party board calls Van Rooijen someone with “a very long experience both in politics and beyond”.

50Plus says that the fact that the party “cannot dispose of its seat in the House of Representatives” does not mean that “the sound of 50Plus in the Binnenhof has been silenced”. With the departure of Den Haan, 50Plus disappeared from the House of Representatives for the first time in nine years. Founder and chairman of the party Jan Nagel called Den Haan’s choice at the time “indecent and the ultimate seat robbery” to ANP news agency.

In the 1970s, Van Rooijen was State Secretary for Finance for KVP, which later merged with the ARP and CHU to form the current CDA. He then held positions in the corporate world, including at Shell and the Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij. According to 50Plus, he is “pre-eminently an expert in areas that are of great importance to seniors in the Netherlands, such as pensions, taxes, the economy and purchasing power”. Since 2015 he has represented 50Plus in Dutch politics. In the Senate, “he is listened carefully”, according to the party board.