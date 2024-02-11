Rogerinho reacted to the attack after the presentation; musician took a blow to his hands and back, but is doing well, according to staff

Rogério Pereira da Silva, percussionist for Grupo Revelação, was stabbed in the early hours of this Sunday (11.Feb.2024). The musician was leaving the group's performance at a Carnival block in Salvador when he reacted to an attack, according to the press office. Another member, Mauro Jr. accompanied him.

In a statement, the group reported that Rogerinho, as he is known, was treated at a local hospital and received 6 stitches on one of his hands, as well as superficial cuts on his back. The musician is doing well and is at home.

The show schedule for Carnival remains the same, informed the press office.

Here is the full note:

“The group Revelação went through a scare this Sunday morning (11/02), around 5 am, after performing at a Carnival Block in Salvador. Members Mauro Jr. and Rogerinho were approached by criminals who stole all their belongings. During the action, Rogerinho was stabbed when trying to defend himself from the bandits.

“The musician was treated at a local hospital and received six stitches on one of his hands, as well as superficial cuts on his back. Rogerinho is doing well despite the scare and is already recovering at home.

“We are grateful for everyone’s affection and concern and we inform you that the group’s agenda will continue normally even after what happened.”