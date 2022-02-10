A Special Forces soldier has been arrested on suspicion of preparing drug imports, embezzlement of military goods, involvement in arms trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. The Public Prosecution Service East Netherlands confirms this tonight after reporting by De Telegraaf.
