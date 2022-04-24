Woman, who has already been discharged, was in a wheelchair when she was injured by a Paraiso do Tuiuti float

A member of the Paraíso do Tuiuti Samba School was crushed by a float in Sapucaí last Saturday night (23.Apr.2022). The accident occurred at the end of the parade, when the school was trying to leave the avenue without exceeding the established time limit.

The woman, identified as Alba Regina, had been sick during the parade and was rescued by firefighters. She was in a wheelchair when the last float of the school approached the place and swerved excessively to the side where the member was being pushed.

The people who were at the scene managed to quickly leave the place. Firefighters tried to tie a cordon around Alba to protect her. After the incident, she was taken to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro with a leg wound.

The member underwent examinations due to the possibility of having fractured the limb, but the x-ray ruled out the fracture. She has already been discharged.

Paraíso do Tuiuti still finished the parade 2 minutes late, losing 2 tenths in the score for exceeding the maximum time allowed. The school’s plot paid tribute to black personalities from various fields, such as former President Barack Obama, philosopher and activist Angela Davis and actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther and died in 2020.

2nd accident

A girl died last Friday (April 22, 2022) after being crushed by the Em Cima da Hora School float. She was hospitalized in serious condition at Souza Aguiar Hospital and had one leg amputated.

Raquel Antunes da Silva was in a food court with her mother when she walked away to watch the parades. She was pressed against a pole as the float approached the scene.