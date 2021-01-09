How did you look at this crazy project the first time you read the script?

Melvil Poupaud I had just finished a miniseries for TF1, “Insoupçonnable”, and I was not sure I wanted to leave for a new series. However, I loved the shooting, the fact of being able to develop a character in depth, over the long term, to have a lot of scenes… When I had the script for “UFO (s)” in my hands, I I saw that the character of Didier Mathure presented multiple facets, different registers to explore, in particular that of comedy, which I had not approached too much so far.

Is it easy to trust such young authors?

Melvil Poupaud Yes, because the project was super well written, funny, exciting. At the same time, it is a subject that concerns us all. We all wondered at one time or another about extraterrestrial life … And then I had never played a “period” movie from the 1970s.

This period still appears to be a moment of all possibilities. You who grew up at that time (born in 1973 – Editor’s note), how did you find her?

Melvil Poupaud I hadn’t realized it before seeing the series entirely finished, but I think that if the writers chose this moment, it is because it was a turning point, the last moment of the Thirty Glorious Years, with yet no carelessness, almost naive … Life seemed less tense, as if there was less aggressiveness, and probably more idealism. Beyond the fact that the Gepan (Study Group of Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena) existed at that time, the exploration of that time also sheds light on our own.

Your characters evolve in a scientific environment. Did we have to work on this aspect?

Melvil Poupaud We were fortunate to be advised by the great astrophysicist Jean-Pierre Luminet, a leading figure in the field.

“Ovni (s)”, episode 8. © Montebello Productions

Did you have an opinion on the question of life in the Universe?

Melvil Poupaud No, I had never been interested in ufology (the study of UFOs – Editor’s note) or in the various hypotheses of extraterrestrial life. But it is true that, immersed in this decor, behind this desk cluttered with files, we get caught up in the game. The series, very well documented, makes an inventory of the appearances and their explanations, of all the theories… I did not know that we had testimonies dating from the Middle Ages. It’s fascinating, even if we have to sort, with everything we find on the Internet and the means of falsifying documents, photos …

In the 1970s, we imagined aliens as little green men with laser guns in flying saucers.

Did you follow the same path as your character, Didier Mathure, from frankly skeptical to open Cartesian?

Melvil Poupaud Everyone’s point of view is changing: in the 1970s, aliens were imagined as little green men with laser guns in flying saucers. This is the “plate-bolt theory”. Today, we think more of an extraterrestrial life as “protozoa on other planets”, as Élise (Geraldine Pailhas) puts it. This is a theory that scientists do not invalidate: with the profusion of planets under favorable conditions that we discover every day, there is more chance that there is life elsewhere rather than there. there is none. The series in any case is not made to make fun of the oddballs who glance up at the sky and say “why not?” “.

With a tender gaze but as reasonable as possible, scientifically speaking …

Melvil Poupaud Things are approached with a fair amount of humor, poetry, and, at the same time, the seriousness of good documentation and sound advice – the authors met former scientists from Gepan and the National Center for Space Studies . Clémence Dargent and Martin Douaire have succeeded both in developing the burlesque side of the characters and in preserving the rigor of the investigation, of the story that hooks the viewer.

“Ovni (s)”, episode 2. © Montebello Productions

How do we get out of a shoot on this subject? With answers or more questions?

Melvil Poupaud With zero answers and a bunch of questions. But what surprised me was that now I don’t look at the starry sky the same way anymore. We cannot say to ourselves that all this is empty.

Back to Earth… This is your second series only. What made you decide?

Melvil Poupaud TV series have progressed enormously. They have reached a level that did not exist in France until recently. Here, it is the quality of writing that seduced me, and the fact that it is Antony Cordier who directs, while preserving the “touch” of his films (“Cold Showers”, “Happy Few”…). The danger is that everyone is crushed during the process, with the back and forth between the production, the writers, the channel, the real … It’s really an author’s series, which he has mastered. from start to finish, and hopefully he’ll be in charge of season two in the making.

Interview by Grégory Marin

