It often happens that desperation and need can suddenly become the reason for the most curious ideas to find possible solutions. The Colombia selection, his coach, his fans and the critics do not escape this: as the team holds on with the nails of fourth place in the play off South American, on the verge of direct classification of the Qatar World Cup, he doesn’t win, he doesn’t score goals, he plays just regular and sometimes ugly, because it is believed that Juanito or Pepito because they made a goal or a pass or kicked are the saviors. It is thought that they are the numbers of the miraculous chance that will make the urgent and inexcusable victory against Peru come out of the window, next Friday, in Barranquilla.

Thus, then, the Hinestrozas, Alzates, Asprillas, Cantillos, Valoyes, Charás, Suárez and Preciados are expected as messiahs who, with no history in the National Team –or with a very minimal one–, manage to perform the miracle.

It is natural that with the water up to your neck and splashing, then you take hold of the first board that half floats in the sea of ​​desperation and need. Perhaps because it can happen that one of them becomes the lifeline. After all, this is a game, nothing more.

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying, where Colombia won 3-1 with goals from Miguel Ángel Borja and Luis Díaz, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

But let’s face it: that’s like counting the squares, closing your eyes, closing your hand, shaking the dice and throwing them on the parquet board in the hope that the seven comes up that leads to insurance. Sometimes it comes out, and voila!

wheel rolled the dice

I have the feeling that in the urgency, Reinaldo Rueda, the DT of Colombia, at this definitive crossroads, because he counted and counted the boxes, closed his eyes, exerted himself, threw the dice and Hinestroza came out. He closed them again, asked with faith and Asprilla came out. He shot again and Suárez came out, and so on with several…

They may say that some of those called in this “explosive and surprising” call, as we titled it in EL TIEMPO, and now patched up by the casualties of Muriel and Lerma, were evaluated in the friendly match that was played 9 days ago against a minimal Honduras .

In the grace of discussion, that is an argument for debate. But, in white silver, that hitherto unnecessary game has only served to injure Juan Fernando Quintero and prevent him from joining the team for the real games, the ones that are worth the tie, the vital ones against Peru and Argentina.

And Quintero in that ‘picadito’ was the best by far (by far with respect to even those who finally called) in the little while he played until he received the blow to his left knee he left the game, he left the call… And that little game was very expensive, because one of the real team was lost!

The time of the ‘chachos’

Therefore, make no mistake: the responsibility of qualifying for the World Cup, of confirming the direct quota that this Colombia still has, which neither wins nor scores goals, belongs to the experienced ones, to the great ones, to those who truly have the historical weight and play in the first world soccer leagues.

Rather, from the ‘kids’, from the real team. The ones who have to beat Peru, the ones who have to unravel this knot of uncertainty and offensive inefficiency are the Ospinas, the Minas, the Dávinsons, the Barrios, the Cuadrados, the Jameses, the Díazes (the crash of the moment!), the Falcaos… I repeat: the real team.

The other calls are nothing more than a chance ticket to which you put, yes, all, but all the good hope. A lucky shot Who removes and be the winning number.

