Real Madrid, the brand new champion of Spain, the greatest in history, will collide on Wednesday against Manchester City, paradigm of excellence in this modernity. Last week, in the first face-to-face to reach the Champions League final, both wrote a soccer poem that they signed with two hands in an unforgettable 4-3, because City could have told a legendary goal about his diamond and gold rival, and Madrid managed as best it could, fallen on the grass, through the iron of its hierarchy to the wheel of the celestial steamroller to survive.

He said that the match was a poem of emotions, of a racing heart and in love with the game, of unexpected turns, of goals, dribbles, shots, saves; of thoroughbred gallops and threads of weaver passes, with the strength of the titans and the sweat of the worker. Football made art, football being “that roar / that comes from the stadium at night / and the collective soul vents”, as the paisa poet José Manuel Arango wrote in verse.

‘football doctors’

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.

But “the soccer doctors”, as another crac of letters, the Uruguayan Eduardo Galeano, calls them, panicked and, horrified, made that live song of the game a corpse of errors to perform an autopsy in the tactical morgue .

“It is an inescapable part of serious analysis to mention errors,” they say.

From overanalysis, it will be, from the cult of the technician, or from the social neurosis that prevents enjoying pleasure. There must also be something of that Latin American arrogance of the bad teacher (“it’s just that he’s a ‘blade’”, they say), of the know-it-all, who has the only way to validate himself by talking about error, because he does know how to do good. And so they justified themselves and what was a football poem was converted into a defensive monstrosity, a definitional monstrosity, a game grotesque.

In football, a game that aims to score goals, that its meaning and meaning is to score goals, it has been said that the perfect match is 0-0. A total contradiction.

This true theory of the absurdity of the game is based on the illusion of extreme perfection, since it is assumed that the perfect shot is followed by the perfect save; that the perfect dribbling is followed by the perfect remove; that the perfect defense is imposed on the perfect front. Football, like life itself, is a game of hits and misses, of virtues and faults, of perfection and imperfection.

Real Madrid lost 4-3 against City, just after Atlético de Madrid in the immediate previous phase of the Champions League fell against the same Manchester City 1-0 appealing to a super-closed ultra-defensive game of, in ‘learned’ terms, a 10-0 system: two defensive lines of five players…

That being the case, and since both lost by just one goal, then it is to be assumed that for the ‘intellectuals of the game’, Atlético de Madrid was a more perfect football team than Real Madrid. The unreason!

Role of technicians

I said earlier that a good part of this unprecedented paradox lies in the fact that the role of coaches has been exaggerated and it is believed that football is only seen through a tactical and strategic prism.

Real Madrid has Carlo Ancelotti as coach, the only champion coach in the five major European leaguesa guy who is not part of the currents of the so-called ‘signature football’, which he directs from common sense, without extravagance or rhetoric.

I, a simple writer of the game, understand and feel football in the Ancelotti way: without boasting, without eccentricities, without posing. For this reason, on Wednesday, when Real Madrid, the greatest in history, and Manchester City, a paradigm of excellence in modernity, meet again, I hope another poem to football with emotions and goals full of imperfection.

Meluk tells him…



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

