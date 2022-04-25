Ramón Jesurún opened his mouth for the first time after the elimination of the Colombian National Team from the 2020 Qatar World Cup, and the fans and the bulk of the critics beat him to a pulp. The arrogant tone of the words of the president of the Colombian Football Federation and the lack of empathy with the pain of the fan were his sins.

He was arrogant because managers, starting with him, cannot tiptoe through elimination. Even if it was toothy out, even if it was a mask, he must have been sorry, sore, very frustrated and admit some guilt in this macho totazo.

Jesurun had to admit the faults

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation.

He had to admit at least, and even if he was not sincere, that despite his good intentions, he failed in the choice of the two technicians they hired.

Manifest, even biting your tongue, that perhaps they could have given a timonazo for the last dates of the tie…

Better said: he could say anything that touched them, that was out of his mind, that made them participants in failure! Manifest, even out of lip, that they also had a share of responsibility!

But Jesurún, like his colleagues, also discredited by the scandal of the resale of tickets in the 2018 qualifiers, was poorly advised or, more likely, had no advice at all and, then, he dressed in the robes of Pontius Pilate, he washed his hands and assured that they, the leaders, were not wrong in anything. An unfriendly attitude. Caesar’s wife, moreover, must appear so. He should have given himself some chest blows, even if they were faked, and offered some apology for not meeting the goal.

The Truths of Jeshurun

Formation of the Colombian National Team in the match against Venezuela.

Now, in the midst of his lack of humility, despite his antipathy in the manner of his words and thus being absolutely unpopular, Jesurún said several truths:

1. A single goal in the matches against Uruguay, Ecuador, Peru or Paraguay would have us at least in the illusion of the playoff. Listen well, Borja, Zapata, Muriel, Valoyes, Falcao, James, Díaz, Andrade, etc… That is irrefutable. The defeat against Peru in Barranquilla, with that fatal goal from goalkeeper Ospina, and the draws against Paraguay and Ecuador at home due to the ineffectiveness of the players is a fact.

2. The choice of coaches Carlos Queiroz, first, and Reinaldo Rueda, later, were not far-fetched or illogical. They failed, of course, but it is a possible risk. No technician comes with a guarantee.

And, 3. Soccer belongs to the owners. Like whoever likes it, it is an implacable truth. He lacked tact, as in all of his statements, first on Caracol Radio and then with a group of TV media.

He could have said that the job of the leaders is also to go to the World Cup whether or not the National Team of their country qualifies. He just had to answer with that obvious and that’s it. Among other things, he was able to argue that the press will also go without Colombia. It’s his job.

Jeshurun’s lie

But Jesurún also told a huge lie: that José Pékerman decided to leave because he wanted to. That was not the case: the country of football knows that the decision to remove him was made by them in the middle of the 2018 World Cup in Russia because he was not one of their coaches (another hired him, former president Luis Bedoya) and because they could not stand Pascual Lezcano .

We told the complete story, with hair and ink, a couple of weeks ago in these pages. There she grew her nose.

Jesurún has also not told the truth about what happened between the players and Queiroz. He has repeated that nothing happened in the 0-3 wins against Uruguay and 6-1 against Ecuador, which cost the coach his job. As in the children’s round: “Pinochito will be you.”

And to make it clear: the responsibility for the failure is shared between 60 percent of the players, 30 percent of the coaches and 10 percent of the managers, who, of course, have a share of blame, but Jesurún did not have prudence despite saying several true things, he was arrogant and had no self-criticism, even if it was a feigned one.

The tone, the tone… That tone!

Meluk tells him…



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

