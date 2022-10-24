Don’t think we’re so stupid! Now it turns out that all the geniuses warned that this collapse was going to happen to millionaires and for weeks. Ha! Now there are more than enough of the most singular explanations to affirm that “we had already said and announced it”. Don’t scrub! It is easy to understand the reason for the general bad reputation of the press that covers football: one, because there are many smart-alecks who never fail and search for explanations to never be wrong and to always justify themselves. They are the seers of the past. And there are others who put on a press costume to yell and shake cheerleader pom-poms from their true arrogance. (Beware that this also happens with many journalists and political ‘analysts’, why not).

A month ago, for them Millionaires, their coach, their players, their directors and even the bus driver (from which Verstappen was saved!) were giants for this country, the best of South America and almost the world, the universe and its surroundings. And it was not because they were first or because of their results. They were for everything, even for the soap used to wash the uniforms, but never for the result. Now, when Millionaires has had a month of terrible results, and the team has collapsed in the standings, the markers do matter because, going backwards, all the processes are sustained by the results. Even the most intellectual are… results-oriented! Come?

That the process, that the beauty of the game, that the intelligence, that the strategy, that the tactics, that the masterful direction, that the training methodology, that the great managerial vision, that the projection of the minors, that the identity, that ‘Tino’ Asprilla reincarnated in a foreign body, which James Rodriguez they would not receive it or give it away, that half of the players should be from the SColombian election…

Today, a little month later, when the coach and managers do the same, because Millonarios has not won 7 games and there is no ravine to stop him: he can be eliminated! Now to the technician Alberto Gamero They crucify him allegedly for not being a big team and they condemn the managers for not reinforcing the team with a category coach and weight players. They are the same ones who say that the players stopped and are fighting among themselves. What is the reason for the tremendous drop in Millionaires? Even when he was praised for his ways and his style of play and his process and such, they were a low-effective team. That’s why he lost the I-2021 League final against Tolima. That is why it was left out of the finals of Leagues II-2021 and I-2022.

His effectiveness was even low in this same League that had been wonderful! Only between August and September, however, did she improve and her pelaos scored goals and her midfielders scored. But in this terrifying October, Millonarios, playing more or less the same as always, very much like always, relapsed from his old evil: the lack of goals. And beware: the unusual is not that. The unusual thing was that the Millonarios players did them between August and September.

The photograph revealed by SofaScore, our statistical partner in EL TIEMPO and Futbolred, is very clear. In the last League, Millonarios ranked 16th in the effectiveness table (shots and goal options over goals scored): 9 percent! In this League, before the horrible month, when he was the ‘super-Millos’, he was the ninth best ERA, look!, and rose to 12%. It only went up a little bit and it was amazing! So that they see the weight of the indisputable, unquestionable and obvious power of the goal in soccer, a game that scores more goals. Heh!

And only in this month of the crash, Millionaires is the penultimate, I repeat that slowly, in capital letters and highlighted, IT’S-THE-PE-NÚL-TI-MO with only 6 percent effectiveness. Simple: the fault lies with the players who bounce it off the posts, deflect it or throw it to the place where the rival goalkeepers arrive. The team continues to play more or less the same, perhaps a little slower to secure the ball, and continues to create scoring options that it has usually missed. Only now it fails more. It is not an opinion. It is a fact!

And there are those who insist that the stars of the matches cannot be the ones who score the goals… Tell that to Haland!

Oh my God! And Millionaires can still be champion of this ever-matching League, leveled on the waterline of mediocrity and irregularity, in which the differences between one and the other are not many.

If that happens, let’s get ready for another backwards reversal so that the wise guys can affirm: “As we had already said and anticipated”.

Don’t think we’re so stupid! Another reversal of pa’trás was that of the Football Federation in the awards of the Under-17 National Team in the World Cup. Ramon Jesurun, the president said what he said without hesitation. “What prizes are you referring to? The awards are only given to professional soccer players. They are amateur girls.

Colombia Sub-17 team.

As always they crudely blamed the press for what he said. Alvaro Gonzalez, vice president of the Federation and delegate of the team, told this newspaper: “Yes, there will be a prize. It was already offered since our arrival at this World Cup. The offer that will surely be fair and necessary will be defined by the Executive Committee at our next meeting”. I mean, after. Rare.

Instead of going out to wash their hands as is their custom with the press, Jesurún, who was sincere or screwed up by himself, has one lesson left for the Federation: never reject a mint when it is offered. The reason is obvious…

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

