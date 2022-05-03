Everything in it is fantastic, like a novel, like a story. Everything in it is magic and illusion. He is an artist who, perched on his long stilts, sings, dances, runs and juggles that leave mouths open, rivals deceived and archers defeated.

When the ball comes to him, or he just looks for it, all that remains is for a top-hatted, sack-wearing emcee to amplify his voice from the stadium’s loudspeakers and announce with the unparalleled electric echo: “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls! : all welcome to astonishment!”, and then the ladies and gentlemen and boys and girls break their hands in applause and shout in wonder, ecstasy, at the pirouettes, the dribbles, the dance, the goals.

Luis Diaz, the illusionist…

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Villarreal. Photo: Domenech Castello. Eph

Everything in Luis Díaz is a fascinating and irresistible festival. In the semifinal function of this Tuesday of the Champions League, Liverpool, the giant, the Goliath of England, staggered by the two stones (0-2) that Villarreal, a David from Spain, he shot him hard and at the head.

Díaz, the illusionist, came out from behind the scene of the bench and provoked delirium by being a fundamental part, the main figure, the stellar protagonist of the spine-chilling somersault, of that triple somersault on the scoreboard for Liverpool’s 2-3 victory, and make him the first contender for the European throne.

Wherever Luis Díaz rides, the flowers of soccer grow. The left wing of the La Cerámica stadium in Villarreal, formerly called El Madrigal, has been a garden since yesterday.

Díaz, ungainly and smiling, perched on his very long mosquito legs and flew. Rather, he levitated at 18 in an acrobatic stunt that froze him in the air with a Chilean stocking, a silver scissors that he narrowly deflected. “Ohhh!” exclaimed the respectable and amazed public.

A brilliant illusionist, he later appeared in the center of the court in the large area as if from nowhere and stretched out his plasticine neck to head a ball backwards that lit up the tie 2-2 like a huge full moon.

Liverpool, thus, woke up from the nightmare that he lived in a dream first act of Villarreal.

Then, the red tent of Liverpool burst into fireworks with the final triumph, a victory guided by the beacon of a young 25-year-old magician who plays football that tastes like the salt of the sea of La Guajira, from Barrancas, that town of Wayúu blood where the heat and dry land prepared that unique game and wonderful that “it came from my roots, where I always grew up, from playing soccer in my town,” as he told the world public on television on Tuesday.

His name is written today in huge red letters on the biggest poster in world football, the Champions League, which announces him, and recognizes him, like a ball juggler, as a true ball artist.“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls: everyone is welcome to the astonishment called Luis Díaz.”

