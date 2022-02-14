“I’m obsessed with you

and the world is witness

of my frenzy

As much as fate opposes

you will be for me, for me…”

(Obsession, by Pedro Flórez)



The thing about Juan Carlos Osorio with the Colombian National Team is an obsessionlike bowling. A “mood disturbance produced by a fixed or recurrent idea”, in this case, being the coach of the national team. He has wanted it since before José Pékerman was appointed. As I have told in this same column, at that time he called me to propose that I support him for the position because he is Colombian.

Osorio in the match against Junior.

Now, Julián Céspedes, a reporter for the Win Sports channel in Medellín and Valle de Aburrá, said on Twitter that Osorio told him that he was ready to lead the National Team immediately and for free initially, instead of Reinaldo Rueda. I spoke with Cespedes. He told me that he chatted with Osorio last Saturday for 40 or 50 minutes before the game between Rionegro and América, outside América’s dressing room at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in the area where reporters fire questions at players and coaches. Céspedes was the producer of that game for the transmission of the channel that owns the TV rights of the League. I asked him to play that talk. And so he did: “I asked him about the National Team, and he told me:

–’Not only because of the remaining games…’.

-‘In that way?’ -said.

–’Look: I’ll give you one more year for free, so you can see that it’s not for money.’

–’Can I say that…?

–’You’ll see, say so if you want’ ”.

Plop, counter-plop! Juan Carlos Osorio, this way, he is not a renegade, he is a gift.

Osorio’s obsession

Because of his obsession with having the first technical position in Colombian soccer, Osorio puts himself on sale, becomes a great bargain, a great supermarket offerin “pay 3 and take 4”.

It is not love for the country, nor for the shirt. No. It’s an almost sick obsession that makes him commit, at least this time, rudeness with Rueda, his colleague.

Osorio, on the other hand, obsessive, in love for years with the technical direction of the National Team, has been and is ‘intense’ See also "Sometimes it seems that behind the politicians is Juan Carrasco"

When I was pelao and told my mom about my crush on a girl, she told me: “Mijo: let yourself be desired.” Osorio, on the other hand, obsessive, in love for years with the National Team’s technical direction, has been and is ‘intense’, as the women now say, so much so that he has become ‘toxic’ with the subject: he wants to impose himself on the brave. Even free.

Before Carlos Queiroz arrived to replace Pékerman, Osorio shouted that he was already the chosen one, since he had the support of the always influential and powerful second vice president of the Football Federation, Álvaro González. But, in his eagerness, he sang his own card, which Gonzalez had up his sleeve, and threw his hand away.

Now, when Rueda is in its darkest hour and the National Team clings to the edge of the precipice of elimination from the World Cup, Osorio opens his wings, hovers over the dying team and takes a dive: he gives himself away without any penalty .

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali. See also Palmeiras puts an end to the signing of Carlos Salcedo Photo: Dimayor – VizzorImage

Osorio may know a lot about soccer. He perhaps knows too much, so much so that he tastes ugly. Can you imagine him at the press conferences after the games against Peru, Ecuador or Paraguay complaining because they defended him, they burned time and didn’t let him score goals or win? He has done that ridiculous every time he has lost with America.

He forgot that in 2018, the Mexico he led in the World Cup beat Germany 1-0 playing like Peru, Ecuador and Paraguay did against Colombia, like Cortuluá beat his America and unleashed his ‘holy criticism’. Come…?

Osorio hasn’t won anything for seven years, neither in São Paulo, Nacional and América, nor in the Mexican and Paraguayan national teams. He today he is not to be the DT of Colombia or given away.

Not today. And maybe tomorrow neither! So I become champion with America and then I do resign, as he also told Céspedes…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

