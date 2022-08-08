María Isabel Urrutia is the new Minister of Sport. His arrival, like that of the entire new government that began this Sunday with the inauguration of Gustavo Petro as head of state, raises expectations and hopes.

Urrutia has it all

Urrutia’s turned out to be a sung and special designation due to his condition of sports glory, leader of the sector, former representative to the Chamber, former president of the Bogotá Weightlifting League; for being a black woman (some prefer, Afro-descendant), who at the beginning of her life sold red wines and was a telephone operator in Emcali.



It has everything: the being, the should be, the signifier and the signified.

In the summary of the junction between the outgoing and incoming governments, it was reported that in the first hundred days the new administration will present a project to reform the Law of the National Sports System, a broad and gaseous announcement.

I suppose it will have an emphasis on social foundations, recreation, sports as a generator of community and social change, as a tool for training and prevention.

In her first interview with this newspaper, the already minister also spoke about high performance (competitive), the one of the Olympic cycle, the one that in a paradoxical and almost unusual way collapsed in the last four yearsjust when the ministry he now directs was created and launched.

The new government with its new minister, then, has two huge challenges: get more money for the sector and tighten the nuts in the federations.

In this field, the ‘old’ medals of the recent past at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics made the seedbed, the grassroots work, the knowledge that in order to reap victories one must sow them be forgotten.

The outgoing minister, Guillermo Herrera, who was barely in office in the last year, said, also in this newspaper, that he had set up a program of new talents supported to correct the error he received.

The meeting between Urrutia and a convulsive Dimayor

Basically business as usual… “High-performance sport needs to be tidied up a bit”said Urrutia, who, by the way, on the eve of his official appointment, He met with some presidents of football teams from the convulsed, political and scandalous Dimayorwhich is once again debating in its eternal internal struggle between the opposition of those who want to have the power to co-govern that they already had during the Jorge Perdomo administration, and who rattle their sabers loudly to overthrow their president, Fernando Jaramillo , as they did with his predecessor, Jorge Enrique Vélez.

EL TIEMPO learned from two of those present at that meeting, called by a friend of Eduardo Méndez (president of Santa Fe, public leader of the opposition), that he was “more of a social cut and approach”.

The presidents of Equidad, Cortuluá, Chicó, Llaneros, Santa Fe and Millonarios were present. The minister asked them to explain to her the reason for the problems in creating the Women’s League, and, to her surprise, Méndez himself asked for a formal meeting with the president of the Federation, Ramón Jesurún; from Difútbol, ​​Álvaro González, and Jaramillo.

And speaking of Jaramillo: today he has 12 votes against for sure (the opposition claims to have 16): Santa Fe, Patriotas, Águilas, Jaguares, Tolima, Cúcuta, A. Petrolera, Equidad, Huila, Llaneros, Magdalena and Valledupar.

No big team. Well: Santa Fe… And yes, there are undecided votes that are potential votes against, such as Cortuluá, Caldas, Junior and Barranquilla.

I had already written here that collecting dislikes was going to bring problems to Jaramillo. The resignation at the time of the disciplinary commissions is an unprecedented and serious fact that cannot happen as if nothing had happened.

The opposition repeats its old and well-known strategy of winning by exhaustion, insisting and insisting, attacking and attacking, and bothering and bothering until boring and removing. As the popular saying goes: ‘Don’t screw up more, don’t screw up less, always screw up evenly’ and with resonance throughout the press.

There are not yet the necessary votes to remove Jaramillo, but the opposition is close and Jaramillo will surely leave sooner rather than later, because with the opposition’s argument that there is no governability, they will not let govern. The Dimayor being Dimayor.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta

