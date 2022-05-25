The hardest thing to explain is flagrancy, the evidence that everyone sees, but no one can prove. It is the impotence of those who know they have been ripped off in broad daylight, while those who do the wrong thing get under the blanket of due process and burdens of proof. The system!

It is so frustrating and outrageous, as is the impossibility of imprisoning the raponero who throws his cell phone or wallet in the pasture or under a bridge and alleges, when a police officer appears, that he was not, that it was not his, that he was just passing by…

Surely the very short punishment of seven months of suspension that Dimayor imposed on Manuel Esteban González Lozano, Jorge Duván Mosquera Campaña, Daniel Steven Ramírez Peña and Carlos Arturo Hincapié Jaramillo, soccer players from Llaneros, for attacking “the dignity and decorum sports”, after the shameful scandal of the match against Unión Magdalena, on the last and definitive date of the last Promotion Tournament (the B).

Dimayor could not prove match

It was so grotesque, so crude, so shameless and so absolutely evident the way in which several Llaneros players decided not to put up resistance so that Unión Magdalena came from behind in the last 120 seconds and won the match 1-2, going up to A and leaving Fortaleza in B in just two minutes of infamy.



La Dimayor could not prove a fix between the teams, an eventual arrangement of the result. He could not prove intent despite the evidence, the flagrante delicto that can still be seen by repeating the video on YouTube. You don’t have to freak out to see the obvious.

Perhaps due to not being able to prove fraud, as I already said, due to the lack of a queen test, it is most likely that Llaneros will manage to lift the sanction and the economic fines, although in these cases the money will always be little.

Perhaps that is why the president of that team, Juan Carlos Trujillo, affirms, calmly and defiantly, that if necessary he will take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the great world court, confident of revoking the penalty.

The most important journalists, relatives and connoisseurs of the subject of Llaneros in Villavicencio assure that there was no tongo, no arrangement, no money, no fixing. They argue that perhaps some players disregarded the game and threw themselves ‘to the fallen guayos’ just to “fuck” Fortaleza (sorry, but fuck is the exact word), against whom they had strong sports disputes -and logistics- in previous duels .

But we all saw what happened. The whole world saw it and was scandalized by the shamelessness of some Llaneros players. This is how the world press told it in its headlines and this was expressed in astonishment by several of the most important soccer players and ex-soccer players in this country.

Soccer, in general, has accustomed us to its positions contrary to reality and common sense. But this time the Dimayor sent the right messageeven if I have to leave, in a few months, the cell phone and the wallet lying in a pasture and without culprits, when it is very likely that the ordered sanctions will be lifted.

But don’t let Llaneros think we’re such fools: we all saw what happened. We all saw what they did. The evidence must – should! – be sufficient.

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

