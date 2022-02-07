louis diaz arrived on friday Liverpool and on Sunday he was already in guayos (and gloves because of the cold) at Anfield. Less than 48 hours between one thing and the other. He entered the 58th minute of the match his new team was playing against Cardiff, in the FA Cup. he told Jürgen Klopp, his famous and renowned coach, last Friday in their first meeting.

On Sunday, he said, Lucho entered the court without regret or fear when his team was already winning 1-0. He started playing on the left, his natural zone. And there he put together an arrival to the bottom line. Between dribbling and falling, he put in the death pass for Takumi to score the 2-0.

First match and first pass. Without carts of adaptation times, physical conditioning and reconditioning, knowledge of colleagues, tactical and strategic understandings on the part of the coach, establishment of small and large companies and “without knowing how to say or ok in English”, as Marino Millán shot , program partner in Conexión, from Win Sports, and made us laugh out loud.

Diaz, without milongas

In football there are many milongas, many stories, which are repeated and not proven. One, this that an indeterminate time of adaptation is needed before debuting in a team. Another, for example, the rhythm of competition.

Logic indicates that a footballer must have it to perform, but that is so fizzy. A few months ago, with Pablo Romero, we consulted several renowned technicians and each one had a shorter or longer measuring stick: that it was at least a month, that it was a couple of weeks, that that is a matter for each player , or that was caught by eye in training. Others didn’t even have a wand, like José Pékerman, who in his time as Colombia coach said: “As long as the player is healthy, without injuries, we know their conditions and what they can contribute.”

And so with everything: how much time is needed to have ‘automatisms’, for the misleading ‘processes’, to ‘build family’, to give breaks and ‘manage the squad’, to find the DNA and even the RNA of a team or selection.

I return to Pékerman and to Colombia: the greatest World Cup in our history was made playing something quite different from the so-called ‘DNA of national football’, and Falcao García, perhaps the greatest Colombian player of all time (if you push me, he has my vote already), he was from the ‘Ideal 11 of Fifa’ (the only Colombian so far) and was considered the best 9 in the world (the only Colombian so far) playing for Atlético de Madrid as a defense and counterattack for Simeone.

Just 48 hours to debut and without knowing how to say ‘ok’ in English: football is a universal language.

I return to Luis Díaz: he said that he made his lightning debut at Liverpool and in addition to his assistance, with his long, thin elegant ‘heron legs’, he had an advance through the center and shot a long shot at a teammate, and another skirmish on the right. He entered, played and fulfilled. Too bad that the National Team has not yet burst, it is not the megracac that it promises to be: Klopp does not sign him for no reason, nor does he make the anguished face he did when they stepped on his knee. Just 48 hours to debut and without knowing how to say ‘ok’ in English: football is a universal language.

About Falcao: no one can get it out of my head that his famous statement after the defeat against Argentina and the virtual elimination from the World Cup (“the coach wanted us to keep the zero”) was a washing of hands and to publicly play dead to the coach Reinaldo Rueda..

