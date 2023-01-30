That story that the football transfer market is a bubble is exactly that, a story. The billionaires rivers of values that are paid for contracts and bonuses for soccer players can be even obscene, if you like, but they are real and respond to the truth of a market that, in the first world of football, is nourished by the gigantic income of the tv rights, of the huge advertising contracts, of the enormous commercialization of t-shirts, allegorical products and souvenirs, and of the excessive fortunes of individual economic empires and even nations.

(Read also; ‘Teo’ Gutiérrez: the scandalous demands of the Unión Magdalena)

It is not a bubble because there is no fictitious speculation to raise prices abnormally. Not even pandemic curb costs. Many thought that with the inactivity suffered by the codiv plague, the non-existent bubble was supposed to burst.

The transfer market

Barely obvious: since there was none, nothing broke out and the hiring of soccer players continued to move millions of euros and dollars. four 4 days ago, the Fifa published its annual transfer report for the past year: the world market is very strong and solid.

(It may interest you: James Rodríguez reports with magical assistance for Olympiacos)

Medellin vs. Pereira, final League BetPlay 2022-II Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

During the pandemic, what there was was a contraction, a small recession. In 2022 the number of transfers will be reactivated at full steam. In professional men’s soccer, there were 20,209 international transfersan increase of 11.6 percent compared to 2021 and which exceeds the figures for 2019, before the pandemic.

There is also a historical record in operations with professional soccer players (counting women): 21,764. These operations moved 6,500 million euros: 33.5 percent more than in 2021.

And, be careful: the report reveals that last year there were 71,002 international transfers, a historical figure that adds up to the 21,764 operations already mentioned and the 49,238! of amateur players. The business is alive!

Colombia was ratified as the third largest exporter of South America, surpassed by Brazil (the top seller on the planet) and Argentina, and is confirmed in the world top 10. Stacks with this data: the Colombian teams received 41.6 million dollars for 404 transfers, with the Deportivo Independiente Medellin as the second best-selling team on the planet with 23 starts, only surpassed by the flamenco from Brazil (26). Y Santa Fe was the one that made the most player transfers in the world: 14.

(Also read: ‘Supermán’ López, spectacular: Vuelta a San Juan champion)

The low-ranking fan complains because the teams sell out the players quickly, especially the youngsters, like parrots they repeat in high-pitched cries that the best players must keep their aces to win local and international titles. Romantic, naive.

National vs. Eleven Caldas in the 2023 League.

Colombian soccer is made up of teams that fatten players: they receive them in the minor divisions to put them on the market even when they are barely half the weight. In this there is a key phenomenon: the players agents They have already assumed the role of the teams and they alone collect the new amateur talents and can them abroad.

Colombia sells many footballers for good, beautiful and cheap. It is the inexorable law of our football, a reflection of football in the area that cannot resist the pressure of the international market (which is not a fictitious bubble) nor despise such a source of income.

Our teams (our league!) is an industry of fattening players. It’s reality.

Meluk tells him…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MlukLeCuenta

More sports news

-Liverpool does not raise its head, lost and was eliminated

-Cristiano Ronaldo: intimacies of his wife’s ‘birthday’, a big party! Video

-‘Dibu’ Martínez and the sensational party with friends from Aston Villa, video