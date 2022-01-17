If the friendly match against the fragile Honduras had a real value for the Colombian Selection of substitutes with a view to the next and crucial match of the eliminatory against Peru, that was to strengthen individually Juan Fernando Quintero and Miguel Angel Borja, as well as their offensive circuit from creator to definer, as they are the ones with the clearest option of ownership of this group on January 28, in Barranquilla.

(You may be interested in: Juan Fernando Quintero and Andrés Colorado: the goals of the National Team, video)

And in that sense, the game did not go well: Quintero (who made it 1-0 after 9 minutes) left before the end of the first half (minute 40) due to apparent physical discomfort. After half an hour he was seen by Dr. Pineda, who checked his left knee. The player got up and continued in the game, but… One hit and he went out as a precaution!

DT Rueda took the matter down. Hopefully so! And Borja, who spent 68 minutes on the field when he was relieved, only had a header that deflected and nothing more, as happened against Paraguay. plop!

The rest, poor…

If this is how this essay turned out with the two closest to being starters against Peru, the rest of the game was poor in the midst of their numerous changes of substitutes for the second substitutes of the real team, of the one that matters to qualify, of the one in the hairy edge of the precipice between going to Qatar or falling into World Cup elimination hell.

(Also read: Reinaldo Rueda gives the first medical report on Quintero)

The 2-1 final against the reduced Honduras that Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez tries to rebuild as a coach, more than for statistics, serves to somehow maintain that giant national football ego that swears that there are dozens of players in the local League to put together as many dozens of selections…

The first half was poor. Perhaps Quintero’s 1-0 so early made the team take it easy. It generated little to the attack. He did not kick the goal, which was one of the most anticipated and loved rehearsals by all. Quintero was the most prominent before the break. A team there…

the meek donkey

The second half was no big deal either. The meek Honduran donkey tied temporarily with a penalty that was not (the one they caught was Candelo, they fouled him). Thus, from the 12 steps, in the only direct shot he made, Honduras scored 1-1.

(Also read: New news from Naples about Ospina’s injury)

If with the 1-0 Colombia seized her to relax, with the 1-1 she was seized by the eagerness, to run-run, and she was imprecise and run over. Then, with Andrés Colorado 2-1 (minute 66), Colombia took it easy again and the game ended there, drowsy, without cold or heat.

The young man Yaser Asprilla (18 years old, a Chocoano from Envigado who was sold to English Watford and who will probably play for Cali this semester) was restless and looked, like Hárold Preciado, who without having a clear idea, gave the impression of being more involved in the game than Borja himself. And Jimmy Chará had a willful match.

A detail: Reinaldo Rueda, logically, gave priority in the headline to the substitutes that he had already taken into account before in the headline (Candelo, Gómez and Chará). A good track…

The friendly was, really, to put an end to Quintero and Borja for the game against Peru.

And Quintero came out with a blow to his left knee and Borja was not even seen.

cute like that!

MELUK TELLS HIM

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

more sports news

-James Rodríguez: Will you return to Everton after the departure of ‘Rafa’ Benítez?

-Liverpool is reborn and storms second place

-Guardiola leaves another league almost sentenced (Último tango… Opinion)