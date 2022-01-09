The main purpose of Colombian soccer for this 2022 that is just beginning, but that goes to all, is to classify the Qatar World Cup, which will be played between November and December.

So be it by repechage and penalties (hopefully the thing is not so dramatic or so in extremis), that is the major objective, far beyond winning the Libertadores or signing up for the dry prize of South America or local aspirations of the teams for raising the stars of the Leagues.

Thus, the year begins quickly with the Colombian National Team that today completes a concentration to play a friendly match against Honduras next Sunday, before the eliminatory duels against Peru, in Barranquilla, on January 28 (recontraclave match, unmissable and that we have to win, because we have to win it so as not to suffer more), and Argentina, on February 1, in Córdoba. But, in white silver, this is a preparation match for Borja and Quintero, two of the fixtures in the National Team led by Reinaldo Rueda.

What happened to ‘Teo’ and Silva?

And perhaps a little for ‘Chicho’ Arango, who was already in the last call.

I am generous: it is a friendly of real preparation for the three of them. Let them rehearse a circuit to see if they score a goal, at least one, which is the national team’s headache! The others are substitutes for the substitutes and, therefore, they are not the ones who will play the games seriously.

That precisely explains the non-calling of Teo Gutiérrez (Cali) and Macalister Silva (Millonarios), claimed by a sector of the press and opinion for this game. Borja and Quintero (and a tris Arango) are the only ones on the real team and, as popular wisdom says, soda kills red.

Colombia-Chile by World Cup qualifying, where Colombia won 3-1 with goals from Miguel Ángel Borja and Luis Díaz, at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero / Weather

Microcycles, morphocycles and friendlies of this type are games that technicians play to show that they ‘work’ (fundamentally they are recruiters) and managers love them to spread themselves in management and, incidentally, throw a bone at those who bark criticism.

There are voices that assure in the name of the game that microcycles, morphocycles and all their other herbs like these friendlies are key to a process in the future for the World Cup in Qatar.

A small detail: if Colombia does not beat Peru, quite possibly there will be no World Cup in Qatar, and for that, well, it will put the Real National Team.

They also say that if only one of this group comes out to the serious call, because the party will have served, more anticipating that the Covid omicron is loose and unleashed.

Party for a few

But another detail this small: Reinaldo Rueda himself, the national coach, has summoned Oteros, Valoyes and Gómez (yes, Yeimar Gómez) above his microcycles and morphocycles.

For this reason, the redeemable from this game, I insist and in very, very white silver, is that Borja and Quintero – and perhaps Arango – get together and score a goal. Let them train the goal to be scored against Peru …

I was able to write the saddest lines tonight, as Neruda did, because I am infinitely saddened: I thank all those who expressed their solidarity with me and my family for the death of my father, Félix Meluk, the greatest of the greats.

But I do not write anything else because he did not want exaltations and hated the cult of the dead. And because, really, there are not enough words … Oh, dad: you don’t know how I miss you!

