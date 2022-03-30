And colorín colorado this story has ended…

The Colombian National Team was successfully eliminated from the 2022 Qatar World Cup. A scourge of reality for the superb soccer country that, being so earthly, believes it has fallen from the armpit of the Eternal Father.

Who is responsible for the removal?

Yerry Mina, in the defeat against Peru 0-1, in Barranquilla. Photo: Photo: Cristian Alvarez

The managerial kings, the princely players, the bishops of the technical direction and their pawns in the media lost the game. Jesurún and González, the czars of the Federation, and their aulics in the executive committee and the press have to beat their chests – yes, I know: I am naive! – for their immense arrogance to change everything and be left with nothing, for their eagerness to be bosses, to be the mandacallar; the “this is done because I say so”; that Colombian pod that makes the doorman happy when he thinks he is the owner of the building, and the owner of the building feels like the President of the Republic.

They took out Pékerman, they put in Queiroz, they replaced him with Rueda and they sent even though they send very badly.

The key is that patriotic overvaluation that we are more than we are, that this is a nation gifted in soccer, so much so that it seems that Brazil has copied our uniform.

Be careful: if Pékerman was criticized for allegedly being bad and defensive; If Queiroz was accused of allegedly being bad and defensive and Rueda is condemned today for allegedly bad and defensive (and more so because of his starting lineup that beat Venezuela), then what is the problem?

In football, the most important thing is the footballers, not the coaches, not the managers, not the journalists, not the fans. That is the very serious distortion encouraged by the adoring critic of coaches and managers.

We missed cracks. We were missing players. The wonderful Luis Díaz, sensation of Liverpool and hope of leadership not assumed in the Colombian National Team, did not reach us. Look: when Díaz appeared, Colombia was on the podium of the Copa América, they beat Chile very well and thrashed the Bolivian youth substitute.

Luis Díaz and his lament after the end of the qualifying match against Venezuela.

This is simple: if with three very different coaches the evil is the same, then the trouble is in the players who, moreover, at the base are the same as those three coaches. If James, in Qatar’s minor league, willful but slow, still looks superior in quality, then that’s an indicator of reality.

If during 7 games a goal was not scored, if the players bounced, they ate unheard-of goals to win a measly 1-0 against Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador or Peru –Peru, in Barranquilla!–, well, we simply lacked cracks , we were missing players.

It is believed and sold out of jingoism that the Messi are from Amagá, the Cristianos, from Anserma, and the Mbappé, from Baranoa.

As bad or cowardly or irrational as Rueda is, the players are the first responsible.

You don’t have to lose your brain to pose as a genius and ask for a change in the “structures of Colombian soccer.” With those same ‘structures’ we had just qualified for two World Cups in a row, from making the biggest World Cup in our history in Brazil-2014 and from being third in the Copa América.Colombia has been successfully eliminated fundamentally because these are the players we have, the ones that exist, the ones that feed pride and jingoism that today make this elimination hurt more. And it’s over!

