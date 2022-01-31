When you lose you have to hold on. And James, with Colombia, lost against Peru, but he couldn’t hold on. The TV broadcast live and direct his gestures when confronting the public that whistled at the National Team in the Barranquilla stadium. Then he was wrong again (and worse!) And a cell phone camera caught him enraged in the tunnel on the way to the locker room while insulting the fans: “They’re going to whistle us now: the pu… gave birth!” “Ungrateful as f…”.

(You may be interested in: Colombia, 556 minutes without scoring a goal in the tie…)

In my column, just after the serious defeat that could mean the turning point of elimination from the World Cup, I said that James’ whistle and reaction seen on TV was understandable, since he had been the best on the team in the defeat. James is explosive and can’t stand it.

James messes up…

Photo: Mauricio Duenas. Eph

But his status as an idol and benchmark for Colombian soccer should make him prudent and that type of reaction should be prohibited. Like when he unholstered his middle finger and fired a pistol at a group of journalists in 2017, or like when he punched the bench when Zidane relieved him of a match at Real Madrid and so on…

(Also read: Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?)

More than a renowned lawyer, he had to hire an image consultant even if he wasn’t famous. Sure.

And this James who plays in Qatar, who looks slow and who messed up by not controlling his anger, was the best player in the Colombia that lost to Peru. So calculate!

Without taking an ounce of responsibility from coach Reinaldo Rueda at this critical and dark moment, the low production of the players and their mistakes weigh tons. I repeat for the umpteenth time: football belongs to footballers! The technicians go after, many meters later.

I have said in old columns of this same tie that the criticisms for the team (lack of goals, defensive planning, little generation of play, lack of leadership) are the same with three different coaches: Pékerman, at the end of his era; Queiroz, and now Rueda, when all three have had the same players: École cua!

Colombia, feet on the ground

I insist: you have to put your feet on the ground and understand that we have a size M team, although here it is mistakenly believed that it is XXL. Colombian soccer is between fourth and seventh in South America.

(Also read: Ospina: ‘There is a dawn, there is a chance and we are going to fight until the end’)

An example: Luis Díaz, our crack of the moment, the man of the transfer to Liverpool, is the 121st player on the list of the most valuable in the world on Transfermark (a well-known specialized website), he appears on the fifth page, and he is the 21st of the area: the 21st! And that one, which is our best crack, against Peru was not even seen. James was better!

Captains Ospina and Falcao assumed leadership yesterday and answered some questions to the press. It would have been very good if James had also been, because when you lose you have to hold on and show your face. He is the best we have, even if it is wrong. Go see!

All of us, but all of us, have to put our feet on the ground.

***

PS: It is said that hope is the last thing to be lost. It’s up to the players, to them, to make sure it doesn’t run out. There is nothing more to hold on to…

MELUK TELLS HIM

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

more sports news

-What is the message that Rueda sends? The captains of Colombia show their faces

-Support campaign for the Colombian National Team: #YoMeMonto

-James insults in dressing rooms those who whistled at him: ‘Ungrateful of …’