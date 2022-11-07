Vertigo classic Bogota. Intense. Full lung. To force and pass, to rain and mud, to goal and miss. Classic to endurance and attack, to success and error, to full football: duel of styles, duel of colors and passions.

The start of the semi-final home run A between Millionaires and Santa Fe It turned out to be a very interesting match with two very different bets, which was resolved with a 1-1 draw that is not enough for Millonarios and that results in a victory for Santa Fe.

millionaires vs. Santa Fe. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / WEATHER

The key play of the game occurred in the 23rd minute of the second half: a penalty in favor of Millonarios for a foul against the pelado Daniel Ruiz. The VAR gave it. The VAR got it right.

In a semifinal, a penalty must be scored. How do you get into a final, so be it the Copa Colombia. Luis Carlos, the other Ruiz de Millonarios, hit it last Wednesday against Junior, for the trophy of that Cup, tournament B, the one that does not give stars. This time he made sure of it. He hit her hard, eyes closed. Indoors.

This Sunday, on the other hand, with his eyes wide open he felt ‘warm’ and, with his eyes wide open, he kicked softly. Joseph Silva, the goalkeeper of Santa Fe, read the shot easily and, obviously, he stopped it as if it were the two plus two of the goal’s primary goal. That play defined the duel.

For those who charge it, it is inexcusable to fail. Millonarios fans know well what it means to lose a penalty in a semifinal: John Paul Vargas he missed another incredible penalty in Ibagué, against Tolima, in 2021, and they were eliminated. And Daniel Ruiz missed another against America… Three times is no coincidence!

The fans of Santa Fe, on the other hand, know that Silva’s hands have them more than alive, with all the options. Silva, without a doubt, is the MVP of the classic for that save. A duel that for Millionaires is, as he sings Joan Manuel Serrata well-known story: having control of the ball, of the field of play, creating some scoring options and failing…

It’s not an opinion, it’s facts: Millonarios kicked 18 times in search of goal, had 5 shots on the rival goal, with a ball possession of 64 percent and a game volume of 472 passes.

Santa Fe, on the other hand, kicked only 6 times in search of goal, had only 2 shots at the rival goal, with only 36 percent possession of the ball with a low game volume of just 274 passes.

This is indeed a qualifier: Santa Fe went up on the scoreboard in an isolated play, but he took advantage. Another penalty that has him alive. While Santa Fe puts it in and survives, Millonarios loses it and slips. In another successful VAR play, on a stationary ball out of the context of the game, they went up 0-1 with a shot from Estupiñán’s 12 steps. Key code.

José Silva saves Luis Carlos Ruiz’s penalty. Photo: Maurice Moreno. TIME

Millionaires, their coach, their players and their fans have to understand that too many passes, too much control, too much holding, too many approaches, too much trying is not playing well: in soccer, a game to make and avoid goals, to play really well you have to put it… More penalty! As did Santa Fe, who defended himself, who endured, who hit the penalty he had and who saved the penalty he suffered.

I’ve said it before in this column: you don’t have to graduate from kindergarten to know that to play soccer well you have to score goals. Above all, the tactics, the ordering, the operations, the strategies, if a team doesn’t score goals, then they don’t play football well. It is the law of gravity of the game.

Millionaires again failed to put it. His effectiveness is low. If he doesn’t score a penalty, well…! And Santa Fe, on the other hand, hits one of the few it has.

The 1-1 in Bogotá is fair. It’s pure criminal justice…

Meluk tells him…



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

