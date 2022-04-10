Manchester City and Liverpool played the game that stopped the world of Sunday football. The fight for the top of the Premier League ended in an electric 2-2 draw that left the table the same: the leading City, with a point more than Liverpool when there are seven games left and everything indicates that the definition of the English crown is a shot on the right ground, at full gallop of victories of both, in a head to head between, perhaps, the two best teams on the planet at the time, between two football thoroughbreds of the highest level and quality.

A luxury match with actions in both areas, saves, with short and long play, at full speed and framed by pressure, that concept that is in vogue, but is very old in football. To that, many call it modern football. I, rather, would say fashionable football.

game without respite

Action of the duel between Manchester City and Liverpool.

It was a game of extreme intensity, without respite, without pause, which, for sure, made a spectator sitting in front of the TV burn at least 600 calories and just watching. So calculate!

A trill from a soccer rooster account made me laugh: “In 20 minutes we have already seen more soccer than in a year of FPC (Colombian professional soccer)”, wrote ‘Gol garragol’. And between joke and joke, like the paisas, because they are even right in their exaggeration, because here in our League the games are very slow, interrupted, they play parsimony, the soccer players are more aware of the trick, of taking advantage of the referees are already more macho and lively than the rival, and the technicians are more concerned about not losing than about winning. For this reason, perhaps, the average number of goals per game is very low.

I told them that the pressure that is so fashionable, the old pressing, is a strategic concept (note, not tactical) that really gained strength 50 years ago, Half a century ago with the Dutch Ajax and the National Team of that country, both of the great coach Rinnus Michels.

Let’s put it in simple terms: the pressure in football is to make the opponent uncomfortable, harass him, mark him closely, go for him, close spaces in order to win the ball back as quickly as possible.

The famous pressure…

Now it is fashionable to make this pressure in the rival field, in the same exit of the rival’s game, even in the rival’s own small area and its surroundings. For doing it in that area of ​​the field is that the ‘intellectuals of the game’ call it ‘high pressure’.

The sensational and famous Colombian National Team of the 90s, directed by Francisco Maturana, had as one of its weapons the pressure on the sides to prevent centers from being raised.

The pressure, the pressing, is a way of applying the popular concept that the best defense is the attack, since the recovery of the ball (defensive principle) is now done very close to the opposite goal (high), to try to score as soon as have the ball. It is, so to speak, a defense against attack. As the genius Michels baptized it 50 years ago: forcingchecking, a word that has no translation into Spanish, but which refers to the concept of attacking by defending or defending by attacking. Something like that.

City and Liverpool are the two most expensive teams in the luxurious Premier League. The added value of their squads (1,859 million euros!) is equivalent, poorly counted, to 7 and a half times the value of all the teams in our League!

But that is not the point. The point is that seeing his way of playing does make us see that here he plays something else, thinking about something else. While there football is a pressure cooker, here we are in the pot…

MELUK TELLS HIM…



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

more sports news