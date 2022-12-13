A new gameplay video of the fighting game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA has been spread on the net in the last few hours by Project Luminaand see Shiki Tohno collide with the recently announced Ushiwakamaru.

Ushiwakamaru she is one of two new characters arriving this one December 15th as free DLC, accompanied by The Count of Monte Cristoboth from free to play for mobile Fate/Grand Order.

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA is available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc through Steam.

Source: Project Lumina