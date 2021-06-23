Project Lumina revealed the launch date for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, also revealing that the title will also be released on PC.

The title will be available worldwide starting from next September 30th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in two editions: the € 49.99 Standard Edition and the € 69.99 Deluxe Edition. The latter will include a digital copy of the “Melty Blood Guide Book”, A book that contains notions, artwork and curiosities about the series, as well as a selection of excerpts from all the chapters of the franchise.

In Japan, the title will also be available in a retail edition, and is expected a Limited Edition of 11,880 yen (about 90 €). This will include a copy of the game, a 96-page artbook and three CDs of the soundtrack, all enclosed in a collector’s box with artwork by Takashi Takeuchi. Those who pre-order the game will get the additional content “Additional Content: Arcueid Round Announcements”Which will allow you to replace the announcer’s voice with that of Arcueid Brunestud.

We leave you now with a new trailer and tons of images for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, reminding you that if you want to know more about the title you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Trailer

Source: Project Lumina Street Gematsu