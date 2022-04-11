Project Lumina And Lasengle have announced the arrival of two new free DLCs for the fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina. It is about Powered Ciel And Mario Gallo Bestinoboth available starting next April 14 on the occasion of an update that will rebalance the roster and the game system.

Along with each of the characters will be available a related story and a new stage: “Battle at the Threshold“For Powered Ciel and”Actions in the Lower World”For Mario.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCbelow we can admire two new trailers.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Powered Ciel

Mario Gallo Bestino

Source: Lasengle