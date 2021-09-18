We saw them fight just two days ago, but the challenge between Hisui And Kohaku continues today thanks to a brand new gameplay video from Melty Blood: Type Lumina spread on the net by Project Lumina.

You too can’t wait to throw yourself into the action offered by this themed fighting game Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon? Bring a little more patience, as its debut is set for it September 30th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, No.I mean Switch, And PC Street Steam.

Below you can admire the new battle, while if you missed the previous one you can recover it in the appropriate news.

Hisui VS. Kohaku # 2

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Overview Melty Blood is reborn. This is the new iteration in the 2D fighting game series based on Type-Moon’s visual novel, Tsukihime. The curtain rises once again on the dramatic battles played with familiar characters from Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. Main features New Stories, visuals and characters Explore a brand new world of screenwriter Kinoko Nasu’s Melty Blood, based on the events of Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. Story events unique to each character give each playthrough its own personality, in addition to the overall experience.

The visuals have been updated with HD graphics and include animation sequences from A-1 Pictures for special attacks.

The dialogues are fully voiced and will change depending on which characters are brought into battle, giving more information on the interpersonal relationships of the fighters. Iconic battle systems Use Melty Blood features such as aerial combos, shields, Magic Circuits, Arc Drives and Last Arc, as well as some powerful new techniques with the Moon skill system. Additionally, a brand new and simple control system has been implemented to make intense battles a little more manageable, while maintaining a balance that will allow both seasoned veterans and new players to fully enjoy the world of Melty Blood. Rich customization and gallery functionality Customize the title, profile icon, and character outfits for battle. They can also be used in online matches!

Unlock visuals, opening cinematics, music tracks, voices, pixel art and more in the gallery. You’ll also be able to check out guest illustrations created by artists linked to Type-Moon titles.

Source: Project Lumina Street Gematsu