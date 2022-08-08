The new DLC characters Mash Kyrielight and Neco-Arc will join the roster of Melty Blood: Type Lumina via a free update next 19 August.

Project Lumina also announced that the new free update will introduce, in addition to the new characters, further news:

A new stage dedicated to Neco-Arc, called “Great Cat’s Village R“

The stage dedicated to Mash Kyrielight “Fateful Crossroads“

Five new color variations for all characters and three new color customization slots

New narrative scenarios for Arcueid and Ciel

Boss Rush 2, with a new scenario dedicated to Noel

New adjustments to the Battle System

We report below the new trailers dedicated to the new fighters. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam.

Mash Kyrielight



Neco-Arc

Source: Project Lumina Street Gematsu