The new DLC characters Mash Kyrielight and Neco-Arc will join the roster of Melty Blood: Type Lumina via a free update next 19 August.
Project Lumina also announced that the new free update will introduce, in addition to the new characters, further news:
- A new stage dedicated to Neco-Arc, called “Great Cat’s Village R“
- The stage dedicated to Mash Kyrielight “Fateful Crossroads“
- Five new color variations for all characters and three new color customization slots
- New narrative scenarios for Arcueid and Ciel
- Boss Rush 2, with a new scenario dedicated to Noel
- New adjustments to the Battle System
We report below the new trailers dedicated to the new fighters. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC Street Steam.
Mash Kyrielight
Neco-Arc
