Excellent result for the fighting game with anime style graphics Melty Blood: Type Luminathat has sold more than 400,000 copies worldwide, as announced by developer Project Lumina.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina was released on September 30, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and is playable in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The sales ofphysical edition in Japan they reached 30,437 units, then the rest were all done digitally, divided between the different platforms.

Currently Melty Blood: Type Lumina is in discount on Steam, on the eShop and on Xbox, where it can be purchased for €29.99 instead of €49.99 (-40%). Offers end April 6 on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and April 9 on Steam.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina is “the new chapter of the 2D fighting game based on the story and setting of the eccentric visual novel “Tsukihime” produced by “TYPE-MOON”.”

The curtain rises again on the story of the battles between the characters of “Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-“.

A whole new story for a new “MELTY BLOOD”, written by Nasu Kinoko and based on the events of “Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-“.

“Each character has their own story and countless challenges to face.

The entire graphic part has been completely redesigned and designed to support HD technology. Character finishing techniques include animated sequences made by A-1 Pictures.

The game is fully voiced. The sentences that precede each fight change according to the character chosen and the opponent faced, thus allowing you to better understand their personality.