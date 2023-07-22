A video clip, shot by a drone, revealed the details of the one-kilometer-long “Batagaika” crater in far eastern Russia, as this crater constitutes the largest frost depression in the world.

The video shows two explorers climbing the rugged terrain at the base of the depression, which has an irregular surface and small hills, terrain that began to form after the surrounding forest was cut down in the 1960s and after the permafrost began to thaw, causing the ground to sink.

“We locals call it ‘down’,” said Ariel Strochkoff, a local resident and explorer of the depression, standing at the edge of the depression.

He added, “It began to appear in the seventies of the last century, and it first appeared in the form of a deep narrow valley. Then it began to expand due to melting in the heat of the sunny days.

Temperatures have caused the ice that covered large areas of Russia to melt long ago.

And the “gate to the underworld”, as some locals call it in the Russian Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), has a scientific name, which is the “Great Depression”.