By deploying an underwater robot below a rapidly melting ice shelf in Antarctica, lcientists have uncovered new clues about how the snowmelt is progressing. The findings will help assess the threat this and other ice shelves pose to long-term sea level rise.

The The researchers said the overall melting of the underside of part of the Thwaites Shelf in West Antarctica was less than expected based on estimates derived from computer models. But they also found that rapid melting was taking place in unexpected places: a series of terraces and cracks that extended deep into the ice.

The findings do not alter the fact that Thwaites is among the least stable and fastest retreating ice shelves in Antarctica, and among the most concerning when it comes to sea level rise. Nor does it change the forecasts that the collapse of the platform and the glacier of which it is a part would cause an increase of about 60 centimeters over the course of several centuries.

The findings, reported in two papers recently published in the journal Nature, will be used to refine models that forecast the long-term future of the Thwaites. The research is part of a larger effort, the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, sponsored by the United States and Britain, to better understand what is happening on the Thwaites.

The Thwaites Shelf is a river of ice that helps keep one of Antarctica’s two massive ice sheets in check. The waters surrounding Antarctica are warming as a result of climate change, and as this warm water flows under the shelf, the ice melts from below and the shelf thins. The grounding line, the area where floating ice meets bedrock, has receded as the shelf has lost ice, moving about 13 kilometers inland in the past two decades.

The Thwaites contributes about 4 percent to the current overall rate of global sea level rise of about 1.5 inches per decade. Its retreat has accelerated in recent decades, but whether it is at or near the point where its collapse is inevitable is a matter of debate among scientists.

Peter ED Davis, an oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey and lead author of one paper, and Britney E. Schmidt, a geophysicist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, lead author of the other, used hot water to drill several holes at through 600 meters of Antarctic ice to the ocean near the grounding line.

Davis’s team lowered instruments into the water to measure its temperature, salinity and other characteristics. While they found the water was substantially above freezing, the slow current and layers of water of different salinity levels prevented the mixing that would have carried more heat upwards and melted more ice.

Icefin, the underwater robot, was designed, built, and operated by Schmidt and his team. The cylinder, 23 centimeters in diameter and about 3.50 meters long, carries cameras, sonar and other instruments, as well as propellers to propel itself.

Icefin explored steep crevasses and terraces at the bottom of the ice, finding rapid melting there, as the near-vertical orientation of the sidewalls allowed for mixing and contributed more heat to the ice.

Schmidt said the findings provide important context for what’s happening on Thwaites Glacier. “It’s not ‘warm water equals X amount of melt,’” she said. “It’s ‘warm water plus process X means melt.'”

In general, there is less melt at the bottom, but Thwaites is still unstable, Schmidt said. “It doesn’t mean things are better. It means that things are different,” he stated.

By: HENRY FOUNTAIN

THE NEW YORK TIMES