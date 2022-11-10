Madrid and Paris. Ice loss from Greenland’s largest basin is happening much faster and could contribute up to six times more to sea level rise by 2100 than climate models project, according to a study led by researchers at Dartmouth College and the University of California, in the United States, as well as the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

The authors, who publish their study in Nature, have found that the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream (Negis) could add more than a centimeter to sea level by the end of this century, equivalent to the contribution of the entire ice sheet on the massive island over the past 50 years. years.

The thinning of Greenland’s polar cap occurs more inland than along the coastline, according to a study published yesterday in Nature.

Until now, scientists had focused mainly on the melting of the coastal fringes of the ice cap, but this time they investigated what is happening in the interior of the island, using satellite data, GPS ground stations and digital modelling.

The discovery they made is alarming: the giant ice block, also called “inlandsis”, which covers the territory of Greenland, is losing thickness between 200 and 300 kilometers from the coast.

The results affect the Northwest Greenland Ice Stream (Negis), the northeast section of the “inlandsis” that represents 12 percent of the cap, but that phenomenon probably occurs throughout Greenland and also in the other polar cap of the Earth. , in Antarctica, according to the authors.

Scientists estimate that sea level could rise between 13.5 and 15.5 millimeters by the end of the century.

In a report released in 2021, the UN Panel of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC) considered that Greenland’s polar cap could contribute up to 18 centimeters to sea level rise by the year 2100, but that, within of a scenario of higher greenhouse gas emissions.

Main growth factor

Greenland’s ice cap is currently the main driver of ocean growth, according to NASA, as the Arctic region is warming faster than the rest of the world.

“The Negis could lose six times more ice than existing climate models estimate,” the report warns.

One of the reasons that the cap is thinning inside is the intrusion of warm ocean currents.

“The new model truly accounts for what is happening in the interior of the earth, the previous models do not (…) we are facing a massive change, a completely different projection of sea level,” Shafaqat explained. Abbas Khan, lead author of the study, to Afp.

According to him, it is practically impossible to reverse the thinning of the Greenland polar cap, but it can be slowed down with adequate policies against climate change.