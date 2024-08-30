Climate change continues to reveal hidden threats beneath the Earth’s surface, and one of the most worrying concerns the release of mercury toxic in the river Yukonin Alaska. This phenomenon, caused by the melting of the permafrost Arctic, could have devastating consequences for the ecosystem and the health of local communities.

Permafrost and Mercury: A Time Bomb

According to a recent study duct by a team of scientists from the University of Southern California (USC) in collaboration with other institutions, the Arctic permafrost contains approximately 1,656,000 metric tons of mercury, twice the amount found in the rest of the Earth’s soil, oceans and atmosphere. This mercury, trapped in frozen ground for millennia, is now being released into the Yukon River due to global warming.

Mercury release into the river Yukon not only contaminates water, but has the potential to bioaccumulate in aquatic life, threatening both human and wildlife health. Communities that depend on the river for fishing and other activities are at risk of exposure to dangerous levels of mercury, with devastating long-term effects.

Environmental and health impacts of mercury

Mercury released from melting permafrost could pose a lasting threat to the environment. Once releasedmercury can easily contaminate fish and other wildlife, compromising the entire food chain in the Arctic region. scientists they found that the concentrations of mercury in the river Yukon are particularly high near the villages of Never And Husliawhere the team measured total mercury (THg) levels of up to 49 nanograms per gram of sediment.

Mercury accumulation in the Yukon River and its banks could not only affect local wildlife, but also pose a global threat if the mercury were released on a large scale. According to Professor Josh West, co-author of the study, “there could be to be a giant mercury bomb in the Arctic ready to explode”. The phenomenon is aggravated by the Earth’s natural atmospheric circulation, which tends to transfer pollutants towards higher latitudes, such as those of the Arctic, where mercury accumulates in the permafrost.

An uncertain future for local communities

The study, conducted near the villages Of Never And Husliarevealed that the river Yukon is already mobilizing large amounts of mercury-containing sediment. Satellite data have shown that the river’s course Yukon is changing rapidly, which could further increase mercury releases in the coming decades.

Isabel Smith, PhD student at USC Dornsife and lead author of the study, stressed that considering all these factors should provide a more accurate estimate of the total mercury that could to be released as permafrost thaws. With over three million people living in areas where permafrost is set to disappear completely by 2050, it is critical to understand and mitigate the impacts of this phenomenon.

The situation in the river basin Yukon in Alaska it’s a clear example of how climate change may trigger unforeseen environmental catastrophes, highlighting the need urgently need to address its causes and mitigate its effects before it is too late.