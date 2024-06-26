“In the last 15 years, more than 70% of human infectious diseases are caused by germs, bacteria and viruses that come from animals.” This was said by Marco Melosi, president of the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors (Anmvi), on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the results of the training projects organized in schools by veterinary doctors, the latest of which ‘Con Zampa, teaching One Health ‘, with the unconditional contribution of Msd Animal Health.

“The transmission of microorganisms from animal to man – explains Melosi – occurs both through nutrition, due to food contamination – such as salmonellosis – and through direct contact between animal and man or when the animal becomes a vector of the disease Let’s think about West Nile, which is strongly linked to climate change, which has brought vectors to us that were not there before – he points out – it is a concept that has been developing significantly in recent years plays a fundamental role for public health, if today we eat products of animal origin safely it is because there has been a veterinary doctor who has carried out checks along the entire chain, starting from the farms”.

The veterinarian, according to Melosi, is also essential for the prevention of infectious diseases. “By treating animals, also through prophylaxis of infectious diseases – adds the Anmvi president – it reduces the risk of zoonosis, i.e. the transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Last but not least, the veterinarian also plays an important role in protecting the environment, in the conservation of endangered species and in the education of children in establishing a fair relationship and respect towards animals and the environment”, he concludes.