“If in some regions the phenomenon of dog abandonment when going on holiday is almost eliminated, in some areas of the South the problem is more evident, as demonstrated by the presence of many wandering dogs”. This was said by Marco Melosi, president of the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors (Anmvi), this morning in Rome on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the results of the training projects organized in schools, the latest of which ‘With Zampa, a lesson in One Health’, thanks to the unconditional contribution of Msd Animal Health.

“I have been a vet for 44 years now – explains Melosi – and I have witnessed the phenomenon of dog abandonment for some time. I would say that it is a decreasing phenomenon and this is important. The idea of ​​the person who takes the dog and then goes on holiday and abandons it” was years ago, but today, given the growing attention and love towards animals, this is no longer the case. However, it remains important to teach children in schools to respect animals – he concludes – way to prevent and combat future cases of abandonment”.