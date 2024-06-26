“In primary schools the vet teaches children the right relationship with animals. If all the products of animal origin that are added to our table are healthy, we owe it to the veterinary doctor. Many people don’t know this because, usually, the concept is that the veterinarian only treats animals”. Instead, “by controlling animal diseases, veterinarians control zoonoses, which are those diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans”. National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors (Anmvi), speaking at the press conference in which the results of the activity carried out by the veterinary teaching group in schools were illustrated.