Melons affected. The end-of-year conference is postponed to December 28th

Giorgia Meloni is ill. The prime minister has canceled all her political commitments. You therefore did not attend today traditional exchange of greetings at the Quirinale with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the highest institutional positions. This morning, according to news agencies, however, the prime minister went to the school daughter Ginevra to attend the end of year performance. During it show However, according to what Repubblica writes, the prime minister suffered a worsening of her health conditions which led her to leave school before the end of the performance. She then underwent a Covid swab, which tested negative.

Meloni would then call his staff to communicate the outcome of the exam and discuss whether or not to confirm the appointments scheduled in the next few days, some of which had already been canceled last Monday. After a brief consultation, the Prime Minister preferred to cancel the end-of-year press conference, scheduled for tomorrow, which is postponed to December 28: her close collaborators in the meantime suggested that she not participate in the greeting at Colle today with the highest officials of the State and to postpone the press briefing to avoid it being 'cancelled' at the last minute again due to illness due to the flu.

Government sources therefore deny the website 'Dagospia' according to which last Monday, or the day before yesterday, “before the strong attack of flu that forced her to cancel her institutional commitments, Meloni attended her daughter Ginevra's school play” The information site directed by Roberto D'Agostino today also publishes a photo, which portrays the prime minister sitting in the front row at the performance wearing a white down jacket. Former partner Andrea Giambruno was also there, standing a few meters away. The prime minister had already appeared to have a cold on Sunday, when she gave a speech lasting more than an hour from the Atreju stage. Meloni was returning from Brussels, having taken part in the European Council.

