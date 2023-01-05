Giorgia Meloni and the New Republic

Giorgia Meloni she took office just over three months ago at the top of the Italian executive power in a particularly complex phase in the history of the republic: epidemics, wars, inflation and formidable economic problems present her with particularly difficult challenges.

It also has two more obstacles in its path. The first is that she is the first woman to lead an Italian government. The second is that you-like it or not-you are the heir to what Italian fascism was, even if we are dealing with events that happened a hundred years ago.

However, he has on his side the fact that he is “virgin”, in the sense that it did not compromise itself in the penultimate legislature as its natural allies, Salvini and Berlusconi, did instead.

In fact, Meloni could have been part of the first yellow – green executive when the center – right won the elections in 2018 and in fact a weighty ministry was envisaged for her, such as that of Defense, but she had the strength to refuse it so as not to pollute her charge of identity with very foreign subjects such as the Five Stars of Luigi Di Maio and Beppe Grillo.

She was certainly not led into temptation by the subsequent yellow-red executive of Joseph Conte nor from that of Mario Draghithe third of the legislature, which instead seduced Lega and Forza Italia.

The voters therefore rewarded her by bringing Brothers of Italy consistently above 30% and punishing his allies consistently below 10%.

Lastly there were the concerned sirens of Berlusconi and Tajaniwho have envisaged a “single party” on the basis of the old Freedom Party, for the next European elections but Meloni’s response was strong, clear and direct: we really don’t talk about it, at least as long as FdI is the only true conservative party steadily above 30%, which seems to be a magic number to govern decently with the current electoral law.

That said, what are the dangers facing the current chief executive?

Let’s start from the original sin of all politicians who conquer power and that is that particular state of mind – or rather of conscience – which the ancient Greeks called ὕβρις and that is the hỳbristhe arrogant arrogance that captures those who have challenged gods and men and won.

It is very easy to fall into such delusion of omnipotence but the consequences are almost always fatal.

This psychological state leads to underestimating the dangers, centralizing all power on oneself and not listening to the voters, strictly following one’s own path.

In Italy, practically all the chief executives have been affected, but their political survival has always been linked to their ability to control it.

A living example is Matthew Renzi which passed the 40% threshold with the Democratic Party and then disastrously collapsed, precisely prey to the exaltation of Power.

However, for those who come from the ranks and from below, this danger is particularly present.

One of its most glaring symptoms is, for example, the conflictual relationship with the media, a difficult relationship it is true, because journalists have to do their job of controlling confrontations with power, but which one must know how to manage in the best possible way if one does not want to have the whole world against.

Nor does it help to think that in the globalized world of the Internet the relationship can only be with the big television broadcasts and the so-called “newspapers”. It is a fatal error in “Googleworld”, when one article is enough to be marked forever.

Having said that, however, Meloni really has a great chance and that is represent real political change precisely because it is essentially untouched.

