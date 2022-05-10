Meloni knows that the center-right will not win the next political elections



Giorgia Meloni president of the Republic, elected by direct vote of the citizens as in France. On the day in which the Chamber of Deputies is called to vote on the presidential reform, the historic battle of Silvio Berlusconi and today of the Brothers of Italy, Luigi Bisignani draw with Affaritaliani.it a truly revolutionary scenario. “Meloni has understood that the unity of the Center-right is now impossible. The various Renzi, Calenda, Toti and Brugnaro will end up under the wings of the Democratic Party who will give them some seats. So, the center-right has no chance of winning the next political elections. Meloni will most likely go alone to vote for two reasons: first because your coalition will not win and you will not be prime minister even if FdI will be the most voted party; second because Meloni knows very well, given the experience of Draghi and above all of Conte, that from Palazzo Chigi it is possible to do very little, above all because of a bureaucratic machine that does not work “.

So here is the plan for the Quirinale. “Meloni will consolidate her leadership among the Italians, and it is also easy for her because she takes the consensus of the protest as a woman who does not compromise. If the great presidential reform really goes through, which will take three or four years to complete, Meloni will certainly be the candidate of the Center for the Hill. Meanwhile, he continues to weave the web with the Vatican, with the United States also thanks to the presidency of the European Conservatives and is setting up an important network in public administration. She is a woman of power but not of armchairs, a fundamental and very important point “.

“Once the reform that provides for the direct election of the President of the Republic has come into effect, Mattarella can only resign and the leader of the Brothers of Italy will be the ideal candidate for the entire Center-right. She will almost certainly be elected, as the left will fight as usual before finding a candidate. Not only that, with the reform they will also remove the 50-year limit (in France Macron became president at 42) and Meloni in 2026 will be the first woman president of the Republic elected directly by the citizens. It only needs to bring the new world that revolves around the network and cryptocurrencies closer, if you also address these issues, it’s done. I repeat, a woman of power but not of armchairs who distrusts her (to which she in fact prefers not to give armchairs), in fact someone suspects that she wanted to lose at the Municipalities of Rome “, concludes Bisignani.

