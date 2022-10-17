Pensions, increases October 2022: to fight inflation there will be an increase of 0.2% compared to last month which is added to the 150 euro bonus

All in all it will be a favorable quarter for retirees, net of expensive bills. Thanks to Aid Decree introduced by the Draghi government in November, you will receive a larger check than the previous month and the figures will tend to rise in December thanks to the thirteenth. The increases are to be attributed to the adjustment of the equalization 2021 (+ 0.2% compared to 2% in October) and the bonus 150 euros direct paycheck for those with an income of less than 20 thousand euros.

Pensions, increases October 2022

Excluding the bonus, the increases go from 2 to 2.2%, as you can see under the item “Increase in DL Aid bis” on the slip, and will also be valid for December and the thirteenth. Increase in DL Aid bis is taxable for IRPEF purposes and taxed monthly Who for the first band he takes a check for € 600 and will then receive € 613.2. Those who receive 1,000 will instead get 22 euros more.

In second band the increase goes from 1.8 to 2%, starting from 2,097 euros up to 2,621. In third band it goes from 1.5 to 1.7%, starting from 2,621 euros to 2,697. The amount limit for the allocation of the increase is 2,692.00 plus 52.44 based on the safeguard clause for a maximum amount of 2,744.44.

Pension payments November 2022

Those who receive the pension on a postal or bank current account, postal passbook, Banco Posta account or on Poste Pay Evolution will receive the credit on November 2, 2022 since November 1 is a holiday. For the same reason, cash can be collected from the post office on the same day. Like every month, payments will be scheduled based on the surname:

Tuesday 2 November – surnames AB

Wednesday 3 November – surnames CE

Thursday 4 November – surnames FI

Friday 5 November – surnames LN

Saturday 6 November – surnames OR

Monday 8 November – surnames SZ

Man Inps option

The new government is considering introducing Man optionwhich he will “retire” share 102 introduced by the Draghi Government for 2022. Otherwise the Fornero Law will return into force with a threshold of 67 years with at least 20 years of contributions or regardless of age with 42 years and 10 months of contributions for men and 41 years and 10 months for women.

Man option would allow you to leave the world of work at 58-59 years but giving up 30% of the check. For example, if you receive a check for 2,000 euros and choose Man option it will be possible to retire 8-9 years in advance but receiving a monthly amount of 1,400 euros.

