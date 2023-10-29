The Prime Minister inaugurates the exhibition on Tolkien, the Democratic Party complains

On the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the death of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, which occurred on 2 September 1973, Giorgia Meloni will be the prime minister to inaugurate at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome, on November 15th, the exhibition dedicated to him and entitled JRR Tolkien 1973-2023 Man-Professor-Author, by Alessandro Nicosia who curates it with Oronzo Cilli, member of the Tolkien Society British and president of the Italian Tolkenians Association.

Here is how the famous writer describes Radio Città Aperta: “The progenitor of modern fantasy fiction and author of the well-known saga of The Lord of the Rings, published between 1954 and 1955, considered one of the founding writers of right-wing culture (despite the accusations of fascism against the author linked to the interpretations made of his work, it is known that Tolkien was actually a conservative Christian, and who on several occasions demonstrated his opposition to fascism. In a letter he criticized the racial structure of the Nazi regime, and several times spoke badly of Hitler: once he compared him to Sauron, the dark lord who contributed to forging the rings of power and who governs the armies of the orcs – Il Post), is however loved across the board and has also fascinated Michela Murgia and many leftists. Furthermore, his text par excellence, The Lord of the Rings, also became popular in the US hippie counterculture.”

But as Repubblica reports, the Democratic Party complains. Sandro Ruotolohead of Culture of the Democratic Party, says: “The desire to break down the hegemony of the left, in this field, leads the government to obvious excesses. It is a seizure of the building without hostages – says Ruotolo – by a right that wants to impose the own icons, chases out valuable superintendents like Lissner, wages war against film productions and a revolution in Rai that favors competition. But what is the project? If they have to go to Tolkien and get Pino Insegno back, they’re really short of breath” .

The organizers recall that exhibitions on Tolkien have been organized in New York, France and England. “No one there considers him a right-wing author.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

