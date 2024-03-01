On Saturday Meloni will see Canadian Justin Trudeau

Weekend in North America for Giorgia Meloni, who as rotating president of the G7 continues his visit to the group's capitals in view of the June summit in Puglia. The Prime Minister sees the President of the United States Joe Biden: the meeting between the two – the second in seven months -. The prime minister landed in Maryland, where she was welcomed by Mariangela Zappia, Italian ambassador to the United States. Meloni will see the Canadian on Saturday Justin Trudeau.

As Italian sources know, at the center of the conversation between Meloni and Biden will be the conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea situation – where the United States leads the anti-Houthi coalition -, the continued support for Ukraine, the attention in comparisons ofIndo-Pacific and Africawith the aim of building a win-win partnership model – the recipe for Mattei Plan, in short – and the importance of migration issues. Finally, there is also space for artificial intelligence: Meloni would like to define the ethical barriers of AI at a global level, containing the risks but exploiting its potential. An objective identical to that of Washington.