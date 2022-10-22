Giorgia Meloni, the first woman Premier of Italy who reached the top of the state for “merit”

And at the end Giorgia Meloni he did it, it’s the first female prime minister in Italian history. In fact, for one of those perfidious, rare and wonderful tricks that fate loves to play, the first woman premier will be right-wing, but not right-liberal to be clear, but true right, having started her political activity in the Italian Social Movement (MSI) at the time of Giorgio Almirante.

This is striking since after 77 years of the Republic, di Nilde Iottifrom Tina Anselmifrom Emma Boninofrom Rosy Bindi and company singing a leftist female premier was expected and instead what does that impertinent playful of Fate do you? He wakes up one morning, goes down to Rivendell, talks to the Elves and Hobbits, takes you a blonde Éowyn and makes her Queen.

Already we imagine the very deep internal agitation and not that our local feminists, all members of the coven of the Osteria Rossa, will try to hide, but it is certainly not an easy thing. In the meantime, let’s start with politics. The recently minted capessa is called – as is well known – Laura Boldrini, one who has devastated the lexicon and the syntax in order to conduct a cloying and useless word. You have crippled Italian horribly, with innovation as “president”, “engineer” and the like for the sole purpose of provoking and making a political career on merits that she has never possessed.

THE fake alpha males of the party, they got scared, and they went along with it. Italian feminism, in fact, with a few very rare exceptions, has always loved running on the oiled track of the search for the shortest way to reach power, the most comfortable way, the most convenient geodesic, not having merit as the right polar star but rather precisely only the privilege. This sort of nature reserve to which one subscribes with the sole request to have a cute pink bow in one’s hair has produced the well-known disasters of demerit and incompetence that have flayed Italy.

