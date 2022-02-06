The leader of FdI: «There is a frightening debate on vaccines, whoever has doubts is treated as a criminal. My daughter Ginevra? I will not vaccinate her “

Giorgia Meloni guest at “Non è l’Arena” by Massimo Giletti speaks across the board but addresses, among the first arguments, that of Sergio Mattarella’s new seven-year career, of which a few days ago she listened to the inauguration speech: passages but I found discontinuity with the president Mattarella, who however was always him. we have added inequalities, today there is discrimination against unvaccinated children in schools, we have children who, if they do not have government GPs, cannot play sports. I wonder Mattarella what do you think of these inequalities ». And she also talks about the CSM and the Palamara case that «had it happened in any other nation in the world it would have been an earthquake. Here absolutely nothing has happened and it is not normal ». So much so that Meloni hopes that “this seven-year period may be different from what the previous one was”.

While on vaccines for children, the leader of FdI reiterates that «I will not vaccinate my daughter Ginevra and I claim it with pride. Because the debate on vaccines is now like that on religion, anyone who has doubts is treated as a criminal ”.

But the really hot topic for Meloni is the center-right “which makes sense to exist only if it is really an alternative to the left: if someone says that in my” garden “(a term used by Salvini in recent days to attack the allies, ed) I have to plant the olive tree, I won’t put it there ». The future, for Meloni, is “to broaden the field of conservatives and the perimeter of FdI: when the political elections arrive, I will ask for guarantees, including the anti-mess pact, because I don’t want to go to government with the Pd and M5S”. «If they did the proportional law – he specifies – it would be a shame. We will see what the electoral law will be ». Precisely because the center-right coalition is so shaky, Meloni does not rule out the possibility that it may run on its own in the next policies: «We will see this, it does not depend only on me. I no longer make the best of a bad situation if I have no guarantees that whoever is my ally will want to stay in this half of the field ».

On relations with the leader of the League, he explains that “I have not heard from him again, but it is not the first time that happens. Moreover – he adds – he too would have supported the Draghi government, I found out from the agencies ».

In addition to the conflictual relationship with Salvini, Meloni also talks about the one with the Cav, raising doubts about his “valiant advisers”: “I don’t know if Berlusconi’s valiant advisers have heard what I said, I have nominated Berlusconi to the quirinale not because I owe him something, but because I thought he deserved it. I have always been loyal to Berlusconi because I have esteem and respect for him ». . The vetoes on Berlusconi’s TV at Fdi? “I hope it was just some misunderstanding. I have many of those fatwas … They don’t scare me, the Italians help us ».

Finally, commenting on the interview with the Pope by Fabio Fazio, the former minister commented on the issue of migrants: “The government behaved badly in the management of migratory flows”.