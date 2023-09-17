Meloni government in crisis? Yet another technical government is ready with Fabio Panetta as prime minister

He has not yet taken office as governor of the Bank of Italy. But he is already ready to become, should he be needed, the next technical premier. He is Fabio Panetta, governor-designate of the Bank of Italy, who will take office in November. “Personal friend of Meloni, considered politically and culturally ‘similar’ to the new majority”, Massimo Giannini describes him in La Stampa in a long editorial, in which the director of the Turin newspaper defines him as a “Right-wing dragons, one might say, he too was born and raised in the eternal reserve of the Republic of Palazzo Koch. Which among other things, as is known, is a stone’s throw from Lady Macbeth’s Dunsinane”.



It is he, according to Giannini, of whom we hear people talk about him in the corridors of Roman institutions as a “possible civil servant who warms up his muscles on the sidelines”. Also because, Giannini claims, Meloni’s “control is escaping more and more often. We see that she is trapped in a corner, and that she makes every move to get out of it, attacking invisible enemies (such as “immigrationist governments”) or fabricating visible enemies (such as Paolo Gentiloni). Let’s tell the truth: despite what we have always maintained in recent months, the government of the three right-wing parties is by no means safe, and is much less stable than imagined.”

Indeed, according to Giannini, if the government has not yet fallen it is more due to the lack of political alternatives. “If it weren’t for a non-existent opposition, today it would already appear almost in a state of pre-crisis. But even the absence of alternatives, ultimately, is not this true life insurance policy. In this unpaired and vulgar Italy, in the end , there is always an alternative. Maybe the usual technical government, which always gets you out of trouble (or produces future ones, depending on your point of view)”.

And here comes Panetta, the “right-wing Draghi” who warms up qif the troubles of Meloni and his executive, in controversy between migrants and European factions after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, were too serious and made a replacement necessary.

