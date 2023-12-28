Melons in bed with otoliths, the press conference postponed to January 4th

Not even 24 hours from second postponement of the end-of-year press conference collaborators close to the prime minister announce the new date and time: on January 4th at 11am. Prime Minister Giorgia Melons it is in fact affected by otolithsa syndrome whose scientific name is Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. A disease that causes dizziness and nausea, and forces one to rest. The prime minister, according to what theAdnkornos, has been in bed and in the dark for two days. Last night, the press agency writes again, an ENT doctor examined Meloni at home diagnosing “otolith syndrome” and performed “the maneuver” to resolve the situation. The prime minister, however, is “already improving”, she has been prescribed a collar and this morning “she managed to get up and talk on the phone”.

A state of “infirmity” that the prime minister has actually been carrying with her for eight days. Last December 20th she was forced to cancel all commitments on the agenda, including the traditional one exchange of greetings at the Quirinale with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the highest institutional positions. However, in the morning the prime minister she had gone to her daughter Ginevra's school to attend the end-of-year performance . During the show, she reportedly experienced a worsening of her health conditions which led her to leave school before the end of the performance. She then underwent Covid swab, negative result. And so the decision to cancel the first end-of-year press conference with journalists scheduled for December 21st.

