Meloni, holidays in Puglia with the whole family. Lollobrigida and Giambruno caught at the supermarket

Prime Minister Giorgia Melons he still chose the Apulia to spend his summer holidays. A holiday dedicated to Relax and the confidentiality that the Prime Minister is conducting, having arrived on Sunday evening at the Beneficio farmhouse in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi)the facility where for the fifth consecutive year he has decided to spend his days off. A location – reports Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno – armored by the presence of law enforcement and bodyguards, unapproachable except by those who work at Masseria Beneficio.

This, however, did not prevent the delivery of some typical products from Puglia to make the Prime Minister’s stay in Puglia more pleasant, even in terms of taste. With her there is Andrea Giambrunoand it’s the first time that the ex-partner has met the Prime Minister in public to reunite the family and make their little daughter happy Genevaon vacation with the rest of the family. There is Ariannathe prime minister’s older sister and advisor, head of the political secretariat of Fratelli d’Italia, her two daughters, her husband Francesco LollobrigidaMinister for Food Sovereignty.

After a family lunch and a swim in the pool, Lollobrigida and Giambruno they headed to a supermarket in Ceglie Messapica to buy the Apulian delicacies: from fresh mozzarella to the typical focaccia with tomatoes. The two were then photographed leaving the store in their costumes and smiling with shopping bags in their hands. There is no shortage – continues Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno – of curious episodes: two men from the province of Toasts they tried to personally deliver it to Meloni a project for an innovative military system of national security. After an initial refusal at the intercom of the farmhouse, the security kindly invited the two to move the car and walk away, explaining that the project should be presented to the Minister of Defense Guido Little cross.