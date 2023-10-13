Meloni government, the move to attract billionaires from abroad: bring the money to Italy and…

The government Melons continues the desperate hunt for funds for the operation. The latest idea is to approve one at the next Council of Ministers, scheduled for Monday norm to bring back capital from abroad, through a agreement with the tax authorities. A reward mechanism called – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – cooperative compliance, which provides for a pact between the super rich who live outside the Italian borders and the Revenue Agency to attract capital to Italy in exchange for a criminal shield, in case cases of unfaithful declarations emerge in the future. Collaborative compliance for the Scrooges is an old obsession of the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo.

Today this mechanism This already applies to large companies with 1 billion in turnover (90, 15 in 2022 alone) and with this provision it will be extended to Scrooges who come to Italy. Already at the end of March Leo – continues Il Fatto – had spoken about it at a conference of the Revenue Agency and Assonime: “We must not see the new Scrooges as hostileAnd people who bring money to Italy makes our country grow – he explained – Italy is an attractive country because we have a favorable tax regime for natural persons such as new residents or repatriates, the climate and nutrition are good so why not think about cooperative compliance for those who are quite solid from a financial point of view?”. On Monday that law will be approved in the Council of Ministers which he will also have to fire the Budget law.

