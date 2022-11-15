Today the G20 gets underway in Bali, Indonesia, which has already seen the speech on video link by Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky and which sees the debut among the great of the planet by Giorgia Meloni, who spoke about the war in Ukraine and the pandemic : “When Indonesia took over the G20 presidency it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have on the world order and our economies,” he said. To succeed in its mission, the G20 must have the courage to face the most difficult challenges on the agenda, starting with the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the economic, energy and food sectors that are affecting everyone and are undoubtedly affecting countries in a preponderant way. developing. President Widodo – he then added, addressing the Indonesian president -, last year in Rome no one would have thought that it would come to this, with the war, the food crisis and the energy emergency. But we have not allowed anyone to intimidate us ». “We reacted and continued to work together. Not only on energy and food, but also on many other challenges: protecting the environment, fighting climate change, more efficient infrastructures, quality education, health care for all. Future generations deserve a better world and we all have a duty to work in this direction ». «Italy, together with the EU – he concluded -, is intervening to deal with the disproportionate and disproportionate growth in energy prices, to increase national production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources.

«The pandemic – added Meloni – has shown the great fragility of our societies in the face of unexpected health crises. A dangerous situation that we have a duty to address in a structural way, without ever giving in to the easy temptation to sacrifice the freedom of our citizens in the name of protecting their health. Freedom and health are held together. Because certainly, if you have no health, freedom is useless. But on the other hand, what is health without freedom? ».

The direct

09.25 – Biden-Erdogan meeting

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, a meeting is underway between American President Joe Biden and Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was announced by Anadolu.

09.20 – Melons at the presidential table with Biden, Xi and Modi

At the second session of the G20 proceedings in Bali – focus on health – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sits at the “presidential” table with the American Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

09.00 – Skip the traditional pre-summit group photo?

He is yellow at the G20 on the traditional group photo at the start of the summit. The shot, which usually takes place before the first session starts, was not there this morning. The Indonesian presidency, however, “neither confirms nor denies” that the photo has been deleted. On the eve of the summit, some media wrote that many leaders were not in favor of appearing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov. The President of the European Council Charles Michel said this morning that he would “coordinate” with the G7 in this regard but also “not wanting to make life difficult” for Indonesia, which hosts the summit.

08.50 – Melons: “The pandemics are not over: more funds and never more unprepared”

«According to the WHO, the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, but the pandemics are not over. On the contrary, experts warn us that they may occur more often. Climate change, environmental destruction, pollution and frequent travel all contribute to the spread of disease. The Italian Presidency of the G20 focused last year on the holistic One Health approach (note). It covers all aspects of health care, in the broadest sense possible, and is the only sustainable solution in the long term. It will also make us better prepared for possible health crises in the coming years. We can’t afford to be caught off guard again. ‘ Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, speaking at the second plenary session “Global Health” at the G20 in Bali, starting her speech with an old Italian adage: “Health is everything”. «Preparation, prevention and response to pandemics require resources, reliable funding and a greater ability to mobilize funds – the premier remarked -. To this end, the Joint Finance-Health Task Force, co-chaired by Italy and Indonesia, has launched a specific Financial Intermediary Fund. The Fund is expected to become fully operational by the end of the year. Fifteen donor countries and three charities have already pledged to donate $ 1.4 billion. Italy is the third largest donor, after the United States and the European Commission ».

08.22 – Lavrov, Xi confirms well, cooperation with China continues

Russia welcomes the re-election of Xi Jinping as leader of the Communist Party of China and hopes that collaboration between Moscow and Beijing will continue: this was stated, quoted by the Tass agency, by the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, during his face-to-face meeting with the Chinese president at the G20 summit underway in Bali, Indonesia. Lavrov said he was sure about the “continuity of approach along the path of a partnership tout court and that the strategic collaboration (between the two countries) is guaranteed”, writes Tass from Denpasar, Bali

08.00 – Short conversation between Meloni and Scholz

Brief exchange between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the German Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines: the Chancellor approached the Italian premier and the two had a brief conversation before the start of the second session of the G20, dedicated to global health. Before taking his seat at the table, Scholz also spoke with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.